Craighead County Sheriff’s Office warns people about possible scams

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People should always be weary about giving out personal information, especially over the telephone.
Now, the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to be careful as possible scammers are finding new ways to get money or information.
According to a post on the office’s Facebook page, scammers are using new tactics.
“One tactic is similar to what we’ve seen so far this year, they are stating they are with the US District Courts and telling their intended victim that they have a felony warrant and if they do not pay them the amount owed, the victim would be arrested,” the post noted.
The CCSD asks people to be careful.
“If anyone contacts you, requesting any type of money or personal information, you need to be weary, the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office will never request payment for any type of fine over the phone. Never give your personal information to anyone over the phone,” officials said.
