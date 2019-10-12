Diego Ranch hosts Halloween fundraiser

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Saturday was the perfect day for an early Halloween party at Diego Ranch, and even the animals got in on the Halloween spirit.
Diego Ranch held a fundraiser Saturday that offered everything from food to games, and everyone got a chance to meet the therapy horses.
The nonprofit organization is an equine-assisted therapy program here in Region 8.
President of Diego Ranch Inc. Michael Jackson said Saturday was all about having fun and teaching people about what they do.
“We work with kids and adults with a mental or emotional or physical disability. And really and truly, we work with everybody, there’s not one person in the world that can’t use equine therapy,” said Jackson.
All of the proceeds from the event went right back into Diego Ranch.
If you’re interested in learning more about what they do or if you’d like to donate, you can find that information on their website here.
