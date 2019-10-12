Hard Rock Hotel under construction collapses on Canal Street

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Hard Rock Hotel partially collapsed Saturday morning onto Canal Street.
The New Orleans Fire Dept. and the NOPD are on scene.
New Orleans Fire Dept. Chief Tim McConnell confirmed one person was killed on scene and three others are unaccounted for. They are all contractors.
18 additional people were taken to the hospital.
McConnell said urban search and rescue teams are on scene and nearby buildings are being evacuated. He says a large crane is unstable and further collapse is possible.
The hotel was slated to open in the Spring of 2020.
The 350 rooms for hotel guests, in addition to 62 one and two-bedroom units available for purchase.
N. Rampart Street is closed to vehicles from St. Louis to Canal.
