Jonesboro police investigate weapon pulled on victim

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a case in which a victim said someone pulled a gun on her on a city street Saturday.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers went to the 100 block of Burke Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 about the incident.
The victim told police that a vehicle, with three black males inside, pulled up to her at the intersection. One of the black males, who had a gun in his hand, knocked on her car window and asked her to roll the window down, the desk sergeant said.
The woman said no and drove off, police said.
