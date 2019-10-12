Window breaking leads to arrest in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County woman faces a felony criminal mischief charge after she reportedly admitted breaking the windows of a car and at a Jonesboro hotel, as well as slashing the tires of a car, according to Jonesboro police.
Tasha Renee Ford, 29, Jonesboro was arrested Oct. 11 on suspicion of criminal mischief-1st degree and possession of an instrument of crime after an investigation by Jonesboro police.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers went to a hotel on Phillips Drive after getting a call about a woman slashing the tires on a vehicle.
“When officers arrived, they heard what sounded like a metal tool kit hit the ground and noticed glass to the hotel window broken. The officers also observed damage to a red Mustang parked in front of the room they were called to,” Jonesboro police said. 'The victim stated that she was sleeping and heard Tasha Ford beating on the door and yelling she was going to mess up her car."
The victim told police she then looked outside and saw Ford cutting her tires and smashing the windows, police said.
The victim also told police she saw Ford throw a crowbar under a vehicle. Police also found the crowbar and a knife, both with blood on them, underneath the vehicle.
Ford then said something to officers, the affidavit noted.
“When Tasha Ford was being transported to jail, she stated in spontaneous utterance that she did, in fact, break the windows on the car and the hotel and slashed the tires on the Mustang,” police said in the affidavit.
A $3,500 bond was set for Ford, who will be arraigned Nov. 26 in circuit court in Jonesboro.
