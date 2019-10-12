Woman arrested in aggravated assault case

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A decision to enter a tent and pull a knife on someone has a Jonesboro woman facing a pair of charges, Jonesboro police said.
Deursla Barron, 35, Jonesboro was arrested Oct. 10 on suspicion of aggravated assault and possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident at Craighead Forest Park.
Jonesboro police spoke to a victim, who said he was camping at the park when Barron unzipped the tent he was in and attempted to come in, police said in an affidavit.
The victim told police he pushed the woman out of the tent and that she pulled a knife on him.
“Barron pulled a knife on him, and stated it is her tent now,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit.
The victim told authorities he later walked off and Barron asked him if he wanted to buy some meth, the affidavit noted.
Police later found Barron in a nearby bathroom and arrested her, with the knife and a glass pipe used to smoke meth, authorities said.
A $35,000 bond was set for Barron, who will be arraigned Nov. 26 in circuit court in Jonesboro.
