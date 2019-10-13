Coastal Carolina hands A-State volleyball 2nd straight loss

Set 4 – Coastal Carolina 25-20 The Chanticleers got 12 kills by Nemeth in the fourth set on 17 attacks to close out the match with a tight 25-20 decision in the fourth set. CCU opened with a 6-2 lead, although the Red Wolves managed to knot up the score at 8-all on an ace by Stanford and take a 9-8 lead on a subsequent kill by Uhlenhake.