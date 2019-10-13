Jonesboro police work Saturday night armed robbery

By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 12, 2019 at 9:45 PM CDT - Updated October 12 at 9:52 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police were busy Saturday night working an armed robbery.

According to the Jonesboro Police Department Facebook page, it happened at the Kum-N-Go on North Church Street.

The armed suspect entered the store around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect fled the store on foot, and is described as a black male around 6 ft. weight 180 pounds.

He was wearing blue jeans and a white hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 935-5657.

