Lyon College picks up road win over SAGU

Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
WAXAHACHIE, Texas. – The Lyon College football team and Southwestern Assemblies of God headed into the locker room tied at 14-14 on Saturday afternoon at Lumpkins Stadium. The Scots came out strong to open up the second half and outscored the Lions, 24-8, in the second half to earn a 38-22 victory.
Lyon improved its record to 4-2 overall and 3-1 in the Sooner Athletic Conference with the win, while SAGU dropped to 0-5 (0-3 SAC).
SAGU struck first against the Scots in its second possession of the game. The Lions opened up the drive with a 13-yard pass from Landon Moon to Bryant Dotson before Gabe Sanders carried the ball on the next two plays. Justin Allen capped off the drive with a 39-yard touchdown run to give SAGU a 7-0 lead.
The Scots evened up the score late in the first quarter. Lyon mixed up the offense between attacking on the ground and through the air as Jayden Grant got things going with a seven-yard run. Isaiah Bradford then completed a pass to Randy Satterfield for 17 yards before he picked up four yards on the ground on a quarterback draw. Bradford then connected with Grant for an 11-yard pass before Grant finished off the drive with a one-yard run to tie the game at 7-7.
Just like the first quarter, SAGU was the first team to find the end zone in the second quarter as Moon completed a 24-yard pass to Dotson to give the Lions a 14-7 advantage. The two teams went on to exchange possessions before an interception by Chad Crenshaw gave the Scots great field position to begin a drive midway through the second quarter. The Scots wasted very little time as Bradford connected with Satterfield for a 41-yard touchdown on the second play of the drive to tie the score once again at 14-14.
Lyon took its first lead of the game on the opening possession of the second half as Ignacio Gomez converted a 40-yard field goal attempt.
After forcing the Lions into a three-and-out on their first possession of the second half, Lyon used another big play from Bradford to Satterfield as the pair connected on a 44-yard touchdown pass to extend the Scots' lead to 24-14. Jaylon Kinchen added a one-yard touchdown run later in the quarter to give Lyon a 31-14 lead.
The Scots carried their momentum from the third quarter into the fourth as Bradford hit Grant for a 24-yard touchdown just one minute into the period to put Lyon ahead, 38-14.
SAGU added a touchdown by Reginald Agyei and a safety later in the quarter, but the Scots were able to run out the clock for the road win.
Bradford completed 12-of-20 passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns. Satterfield caught five passes for 105 yards and two scores. Sam Taylor led the Scots defensively with nine total tackles, including two tackles-for-loss.
The Scots will now go on their second bye week of the season before returning home on Oct. 26 to host Wayland Baptist at 2 p.m. at Pioneer Stadium.
Football Contact: Matt Jagodzinski | 870-307-7516 | matthew.jagodzinski@lyon.eduLyon Athletics: Twitter | FacebookLyon Football: Twitter
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.