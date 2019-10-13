Lyon College picks up road win over SAGU

Just like the first quarter, SAGU was the first team to find the end zone in the second quarter as Moon completed a 24-yard pass to Dotson to give the Lions a 14-7 advantage. The two teams went on to exchange possessions before an interception by Chad Crenshaw gave the Scots great field position to begin a drive midway through the second quarter. The Scots wasted very little time as Bradford connected with Satterfield for a 41-yard touchdown on the second play of the drive to tie the score once again at 14-14.