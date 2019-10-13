2nd Annual Cornhole Classic and Food Truck Fest brings people to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Dozens of people put their game-faces on at the 2nd Annual Cornhole Classic and Food Truck Festival, sponsored by East Arkansas Broadcasters.
Teams and vendors across Region 8, Tennessee, and Mississippi put their skills to the test at the Shop Local Park at the Gamble Home location in Jonesboro, on Saturday.
All proceeds from entry submissions will benefit the Rivers of Recovery, which helps combat veterans, according to Brad Bobo, the tournament director.
A local non-profit cornhole team out of Paragould used the event as an opportunity to give back to their community.
“We give out prizes for each of the tournaments, but we also do a non-profit so we can donate to other organizations in our town and be able to give back to communities that host us,” says Breann Mitchell from 870 Cornhole Nation.
One of the food truck vendors traveled from Memphis to participate and said she’s happy to support Region 8 and looks forward to coming back next year.
“We come over to Jonesboro quite a bit to do different events," says Nina Woodruff, owner of Polar Tropical Ice and Sweet Treats. "So it’s bringing awareness for Jonesboro and I feel like this has the potential to grow. This a great event for today.”
The winning food truck at the event won a grand prize of $500 through a People’s Choice Vote, and the winning cornhole team won a $1,000 prize.
