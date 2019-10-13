NEA Pride hosts ‘first-ever’ Pride Fest in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Hundreds of people showed up and showed out with pride in Downtown Jonesboro.
The Northeast Arkansas Pride organization held its first Pride Festival for the LGBTQ community at Centennial Plaza on Saturday.
Families, friends, and supporters were catered to with free music, food, games, and love. Activities also included a drag-queen show and other special performances.
A volunteer with “Free Mom Hugs" called the event an incredible experience and said the hugs she gave were the most she’s ever received in her lifetime.
“I’ve seen so many people smiling and happy," says Amy Geswein. "I’ve seen tears in their eyes, and you know it means something to them. I’m glad to be able to provide a loving, peace of comfort, even if it’s just for a few seconds.”
The night ends with a private after-party featuring a cocktail hour, a showdown, and pole and fitness performances.
