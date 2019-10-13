Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (Oct. 11th)

Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week nominees (10/11/19)
By Chris Hudgison | October 13, 2019 at 11:32 AM CDT - Updated October 13 at 11:32 AM

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.

Watch the nominees from October 11th here.

Newport (Eli Alcorn TD pass to Clemmie Alcorn)

Nominee number 1 from our FFN Game of the Week. The Alcorns connect for six, Eli to Clemmie for the Newport touchdown. They hand Harrisburg their first loss 39-23. The Greyhounds are 5-1 this season.

Gosnell (Jydarian Young 87 yd TD)

Nominee number 2 is Gosnell. They trailed Trumann 16-14 in the 2nd half but Jydarian gave the Pirates the lead for good with an 87 yard rushing touchdown. Gosnell won 48-22 to remain atop the 4A-3.

EPC (Candon Argo TD run)

Our final nominee is East Poinsett County. Candon Argo sheds a tackle and takes off for a touchdown. The Warriors routed rival Marked Tree 72-8, EPC moved to 5-1 on the season.

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK

https://surveyhero.com/c/d00a99b3

Voting starts Sunday at 4:00pm and ends Tuesday at 4:00pm. Chris will announce the winner in the Tuesday sportscasts. Yarnell’s will deliver ice cream to the winning school.

