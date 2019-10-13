Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (Oct. 11th)

An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week.
Watch the nominees from October 11th here.
Newport (Eli Alcorn TD pass to Clemmie Alcorn)
Nominee number 1 from our FFN Game of the Week. The Alcorns connect for six, Eli to Clemmie for the Newport touchdown. They hand Harrisburg their first loss 39-23. The Greyhounds are 5-1 this season.
Gosnell (Jydarian Young 87 yd TD)
Nominee number 2 is Gosnell. They trailed Trumann 16-14 in the 2nd half but Jydarian gave the Pirates the lead for good with an 87 yard rushing touchdown. Gosnell won 48-22 to remain atop the 4A-3.
EPC (Candon Argo TD run)
Our final nominee is East Poinsett County. Candon Argo sheds a tackle and takes off for a touchdown. The Warriors routed rival Marked Tree 72-8, EPC moved to 5-1 on the season.
