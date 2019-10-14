A-State bowling rolls to runner-up finish at Columbia 300 Penguin Classic

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Struthers, Ohio (10/13/19) – The Arkansas State Women’s Bowling team battled to a second-place finish at the Columbia 300 Penguin Classis in Struthers, Ohio, Sunday.
Youngstown State took first place honors in the tournament. Lewis University finished in third as St. Francis University earned a fourth-place finish. Kentucky Wesleyan rounded out the top-5.
To kick off the final day of competition, the home team, Youngstown State outlasted the Red Wolves in seven bracket style bowling matches. However, the Scarlet and Black didn’t go away easy, in the following round the Red Wolves defeated St. Francis University in four matches, to advance to the championship bracket to face familiar foe, Youngstown State University.
In the championship round, The Red Wolves fell to Youngstown State in four matches, ultimately earning a second-place finish.
The Arkansas State Bowling team will return to action, Friday, Nov. 1 when it travels Houston Texas to compete in the TRACK Kat Klash Bowling Tournament.
