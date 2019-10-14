Crash victim succumbs to injuries

CAVE CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Cave City man seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash has died.
The crash happened at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, on U.S. Highway 167, south of Cave City.
Arkansas State Police said 59-year-old Bryan L. Andrews was northbound when his 1997 Dodge Ram crossed the southbound lane of traffic.
Andrews’ pickup struck a mailbox, then a driveway embankment before overturning.
An ambulance transported Andrews to White River Medical Center in Batesville, then later to UAMS in Little Rock, according to the preliminary fatal crash summary.
“The victim later succumbed to his injuries,” the report stated. It did not say when Andrews died.
