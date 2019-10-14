Elderly man killed after Jeep overturns

FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mammoth Spring man died after his Jeep overturned in Fulton County.
According to a preliminary crash report by Arkansas State Police, Steven J. Danielson, 72, was driving his Jeep west on Highway 62.
Around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, Danielson’s vehicle left the road and overturned within Viola city limits.
The report states he died in the crash.
The report also mentioned the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.