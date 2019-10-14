Equine therapy program closing

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday, Diego Ranch in Bono hosted a Halloween fundraising party.
By Monday, the equine-assisted therapy program announced it was shutting its barn doors. But only temporarily.
The nonprofit organization stated in an email to Region 8 News:
With over 300 students in our program and another 250 from other groups wanting to come out, we are shutting down for a little bit to better focus on obtaining property and building a facility to better serve our community. We have outgrown where we were at and really we need to build a facility that can safely handle the different disabilities Diego Ranch works with.
For several years, the ranch has served adults and children with physical and developmental challenges, including those struggling with PTSD, ADD/ADHD, autism, and depression.
“We need all the help we can get,” Jackson told Region 8 News earlier this year. “It’s a program that actually, truly works.”
For more information about the ranch or to make a donation click here or call 870-919-0003.
