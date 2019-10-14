Former NFL running back DeAngelo Williams paid for more than 500 mammograms in honor of late mother

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In honor of his late mother, former NFL professional DeAngelo Williams helped pay for hundreds of mammograms.
The 36-year-old’s foundation, the DeAngelo Williams Foundation, announced recently that more than 500 mammograms were sponsored since 2015.
Williams created the non-profit in 2006 to honor his mother and four aunts who all passed away from breast cancer.
According to BreastCancer.org, approximately 12% of U.S. women will develop a form of invasive breast cancer over the course of their lifetime.
His goal through the DeAngelo Williams Foundation is to raise funds for breast cancer care and research.
In his 16-year NFL career, Williams played for the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers.
