Inmate accused of attacking jailers facing new charges

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman in police custody since April faces additional charges after jailers say she attacked them.
The alleged incident occurred Wednesday, Oct. 9, while jailers with the Izard County Sheriff’s Office conducted cell searches.
According to a news release, Caitlyn Taylor Haynes was sitting on a bench with the other inmates when officers found and confiscated several items from her cell.
Sheriff Earnie Blackley said Haynes “became upset and attacked the jail staff.”
She’s now charged with two counts of second-degree battery, a Class D felony.
Haynes has been locked up in the jail since April 10 on a bond revocation for felony drug charges. She was awaiting bed space in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to an earlier battery charge.
Blackley said since her incarceration she has had “multiple incidents of assaulting jail staff.”
