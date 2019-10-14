Organizations works to meet the needs in foster community

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A foster care group in Greene County is working hard to help kids in the system feel more confident.
Greene County Foster Parents Association recently became a non-profit organization this year and has hit the ground running on their “Teen Girls Project.”
Several local businesses are donating or contributing cosmetic bags.
These hold makeup, nail polish, feminine products, and even a Bible.
Nicole West, President of Greene County Foster Parent Association, said this will impact the girls.
“We want to make sure these teen girls aren’t stigmatized with taking care of their needs,” West said.
The county has 85 to 100 foster kids. West says helping the children goes a long way.
“If it weren’t for someone that would want to donate money, adopt, to foster care, be a foster parent, to help in some way, then they wouldn’t be where they are in life right now,” she said. “It’s very important for us as a society to band together and to help these kids.”
Below is a list of Greene County Foster Parents Association’s needs:
- Volunteers
- Any size or gender Halloween costumes
- Sheet sets in good condition (no crib sheets)
- Beds and bed frames
- Girls fall/winter 18 months, 3T, 3-6 months, 6-9 months clothes
- Young men/teen small clothes
To donate, visit any First National Bank and ask to donate to the Greene County Foster Parents Association or visit their Facebook page.
When donating, you must specify where you want your donation to go.
Contact the association by email at greenecountyfosterparents@gmail.com or call 870-450-0362 to let them know what project you want your money to go towards.
