3 suspected of armed robberies in Trumann, Jonesboro

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested three people Saturday night suspected of at least three armed robberies in Trumann and Jonesboro.
Two of the alleged hold-ups happened on Mulberry Drive and Main Street, according to a news release from the Trumann Police Department.
The suspects reportedly pulled up to the victims, flashed a firearm, then demanded the victims’ cell phones and other items.
After getting descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle, police issued a BOLO (be on the lookout).
Shortly afterward, the Jonesboro Police Department notified TPD that a vehicle matching the suspects’ car was involved in a robbery, as well as a hit and run within the city limits.
Arkansas State Police stopped the suspects’ vehicle on Highway 463 and arrested 26-year-old Tristan Shelley, 18-year-old Kalonji Benson, and 21-year-old Annah Kessler.
All are being held at the Poinsett County Detention Center on suspicion of aggravated robbery, theft of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by certain persons.
Assistant Chief Jon Redman told Region 8 News all three suspects would appear before a judge Monday for a probable cause hearing.
The suspects also face charges in Jonesboro and Craighead County.
Editor’s Note: A mug shot of Tristan Shelley was not available at the time of publication.
