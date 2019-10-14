3 suspected of armed robberies in Trumann, Jonesboro

By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 14, 2019 at 8:40 AM CDT - Updated October 14 at 8:43 AM

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested three people Saturday night suspected of at least three armed robberies in Trumann and Jonesboro.

Two of the alleged hold-ups happened on Mulberry Drive and Main Street, according to a news release from the Trumann Police Department.

The suspects reportedly pulled up to the victims, flashed a firearm, then demanded the victims’ cell phones and other items.

After getting descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle, police issued a BOLO (be on the lookout).

Aggravated robbery, theft of a firearm, hold for other county (10/12) (Source: Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office)

Shortly afterward, the Jonesboro Police Department notified TPD that a vehicle matching the suspects’ car was involved in a robbery, as well as a hit and run within the city limits.

Arkansas State Police stopped the suspects’ vehicle on Highway 463 and arrested 26-year-old Tristan Shelley, 18-year-old Kalonji Benson, and 21-year-old Annah Kessler.

All are being held at the Poinsett County Detention Center on suspicion of aggravated robbery, theft of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

Aggravated robbery, theft of a firearm, hold for other county (10/12) (Source: Poinsett Co. Sheriff's Office)

Assistant Chief Jon Redman told Region 8 News all three suspects would appear before a judge Monday for a probable cause hearing.

The suspects also face charges in Jonesboro and Craighead County.

Editor’s Note: A mug shot of Tristan Shelley was not available at the time of publication.

