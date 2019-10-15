Arkansas State men’s golf leads by 13 shots after Day 1 of Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate

Sale shot an even-par 72 in the opening round and followed it with the low round of the day with a 7-under 65. Sophomore Luka Naglic is tied for second with a combined 139 (-5) with sophomore Jack Madden tied for fourth at 4-under 140. Senior Zan Luka Stirn is tied for seventh at 2-under 142 with freshman Adam Thorp 11th at 1-under 143.