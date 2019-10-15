Arkansas State men’s golf leads by 13 shots after Day 1 of Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Hosting the 24th Annual Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate, the Arkansas State men’s golf team completed the 54-hole tournament’s opening two rounds Monday at RidgePointe Country Club with a combined 555 (-21) to place it atop the 13-team field.
The Red Wolves ended the day with seven of eight players inside the top 25 individual leaders. Senior Julien Sale leads the field with a combined 137 (-7). All five players in the A-State lineup are in the top 11.
A-State began play with a 280 (-8) and followed with a season-low 275 (-13), giving it a 13-stroke lead over second-place Oral Roberts. UT Arlington stands third with a combined 580 (+4). The Red Wolves have won the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate each of the last four seasons and nine times since the tournament began in 1997.
Sale shot an even-par 72 in the opening round and followed it with the low round of the day with a 7-under 65. Sophomore Luka Naglic is tied for second with a combined 139 (-5) with sophomore Jack Madden tied for fourth at 4-under 140. Senior Zan Luka Stirn is tied for seventh at 2-under 142 with freshman Adam Thorp 11th at 1-under 143.
Also competing for the Red Wolves, redshirt-freshman Connor Wilson is tied for seventh with a combined 142 (-2). Freshman Michael Weppernig is tied for 26th with a combined 148 (+4) and freshman Cade Uhlenhake is tied for 51st at 154 (+10).
The tournament’s third-and-final round will be played Tuesday with tee times off the first and 10th tee beginning at 8:30 a.m. Live scoring will be available at GolfStat.com. For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (astatemensgolf).
