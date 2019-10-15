Arkansas State women’s golf wins 2019 Lady Red Wolves Classic

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
A day after posting the best round in program history, the Arkansas State women’s golf team rode that momentum into Tuesday’s final round, capitalizing on a three-round record to take the team title at the Lady Red Wolves Classic.
A-State posted a final-round 295 to finish with a program-record nine-over 873 (294-284-295) during the two-day tournament at Sage Meadows to finish eight strokes ahead of second-place Lipscomb and Southern Illinois at 17-over 881. The victory marks the first for the Red Wolves since the 2017 Lady Red Wolves Classic.
The three-round record bests the 17-over 881 set in September at the USA Intercollegiate in Mobile, Alabama.
For the Red Wolves, Maria Jose Atristain Vega carded a career-low round of 2-under 70 to climb 11 spots and finish tied for 16th overall.
In their first action of the 2019-20 season, Madison Smith and Kiley Rodrigues posted top-10 finishes, tying for seventh and 10th, respectively, at 3-over 219 and 4-over 220. Grayson Gladden finished as the top Red Wolf, tying for second with a personal-best 54-round total of 2-under 214. Smith and Rodrigues’ 54-hole totals were also personal-best totals, helping them tally the first top-10 finishes of their careers.
Competing as an individual, Kayla Burke finished tied for 21st, notching her second top-25 finish of the year and matching her 54-hole best of 225.
Annie Mascot of Washington University-St. Louis won the individual crown after shooting a 2-under 70 in the final round to finish with a 5-under 211. Madigan Murray of UT Arlington posted the lowest round of the two days with a 6-under 66 on Tuesday to climb 13 spots into a tie for second.
Lady Red Wolves Classic | Sage Meadows Country Club | Jonesboro, Ark.
1. Arkansas State | 294+284+295=873 (+9)
T2. Grayson Gladden | 71+70+73=214 (-2)
T7. Madison Smith | 74+69+76=219 (+3)
T10. Kiley Rodrigues | 73+70+77=220 (+4)
T16. Maria Jose Atristain Vega | 77+75+70=222 (+6)
T21. Kayla Burke* | 77+72+76=225 (+9)
T28. Sydni Leung* | 78+72+77=227 (+11)
32. Olivia Schmidt | 76+77+76=229 (+13)
T34. Elise Schultz* | 76+75+80=231 (+15)
52. Monica Lieving* | 88+84+80=252 (+36)
