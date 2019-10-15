Arkansas State women’s golf wins 2019 Lady Red Wolves Classic

In their first action of the 2019-20 season, Madison Smith and Kiley Rodrigues posted top-10 finishes, tying for seventh and 10th, respectively, at 3-over 219 and 4-over 220. Grayson Gladden finished as the top Red Wolf, tying for second with a personal-best 54-round total of 2-under 214. Smith and Rodrigues’ 54-hole totals were also personal-best totals, helping them tally the first top-10 finishes of their careers.