A Better Region 8: Leaving behind a legacy everyone can respect

(KAIT) -Last week, at the age 95, former President Jimmy Carter and First Lady Rosalynn picked up a hammer and started to work on yet another Habitat for Humanity home.
That’s quite an accomplishment for any 95-year-old, but even more amazing when you realize that President Carter fell at his home last weekend.
The result was 14 stitches and a black eye.
The next day, the Carters showed up to help build a house.
History will not be kind to President Carter’s one term in office, but his time since leaving office has been all about giving back and has left a legacy the rest of us should follow.
In addition to his time spent working with Habitat for Humanity, he still teaches a Sunday school class in his small Georgia hometown.
Alongside Carter this past week was country music singer Garth Brooks who said, “Nobody cares about Republican or Democrat in Heaven.”
What the Carters stand for is what we should all shoot for as human beings.
