Congressman celebrates campaign season with chili

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many gathered Monday at Gamble’s Shop Local Park for entertainment and chili eating.
Congressman Rick Crawford, who represents the first district of Arkansas, hosted his annual Chili cook-off.
The campaign event allowed 16 teams to compete to be the 2019 Golden Ladle Chili Champion.
Rep. Crawford said he truly enjoys hosting this event that allows him to fellowship with the community.
“The whole point of this is to just interact with people and not talk about what’s going on in Washington but just have fun and enjoy each other’s company,” Crawford said.
Attendees had fun listening to live music from the congressman. Crawford said he’s already ready for the next chili event in 2020, which happens to be during the election year.
