Craighead County approves increasing pay for emergency services director

CRIAGHEAD CO., Ark. (KAIT) - In Monday night's meeting, the Craighead County Quorum Court raised a county employee's salary over $6,300.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said this increase will help them make the Officer of Emergency Management director position more competitive.
However, the increase forced them to cut a position.
“We have confidence that the taxpayers are being treated fairly and it’s not being too generous, but also that our employees are being treated fairly,” Day said.
The court voted unanimously to amend the 2019 operating budget and increase the salary from $43,745 to $51,000 annually.
Day also said they moved job responsibilities around, eliminating a position and saving the department money.
He said now they just have to hire someone to complete the department.
“We have had a lot of people step up and help us in our emergency management area," Day said. "We haven’t had any significant events so it’s going well but it’s definitely time to get someone full time put in that position and start keeping us in compliance."
They already have their eye on someone for the director position.
He believes the candidate is well qualified.
After this approval, the court plans to officially name the new director on Tuesday.
