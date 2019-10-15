Family questioning if 2001 cold case is connected to infamous serial killer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Arkansas family still doesn’t have any answers 18 years after two women were found murdered near Harpo’s Bar.
“We got a call one night October 18th 2001 saying she had been found in a field behind Harpo’s.”
This Saturday will mark 18 years since Lisa Gwathney’s sister, Patricia Thornton and her friend Nancy Alvis were discovered nude in a field near Harpo’s on Highway 51.
Customers we talked with at Harpo’s in 2001 say the women, especially Thornton, frequented the bar.
In 2001 WMC interviewed Harpo’s customer Wayne Hopper, who knew Thornton.
“Everybody been looking for her no one knew where she was or heard from her and that was unusual because she always came around every few days," said Hopper.
Alvis’ body was discovered first. Then investigators, searching for clues, found Thornton. Both women had been strangled.
Nearly two decades later, Gwathney tells us investigators have had a few suspects over the years but it never led to any arrests. And now Gwathney wonders if the murders could be the work of Samuel Little, a investigators believe killed more than 90 women mainly by strangulation, over three decades in 19 states including Tennessee and Arkansas.
In 2004 WMC Action News 5 reported that investigators believed Thornton and Alvis’ murders could be connected to a string of unsolved murders.
“Do you think that’s a possibility. I was thinking that it could be because he was in the area by the time those girls were murdered.”
Gwathney says she promised her mother, who has now died, she would not let the murder of her sister be forgotten until someone is charged. And she believes somebody knows something.
“I’m just hoping somebody will come forward and tell what they know so we can get some kind of closure," said Gwathney.
