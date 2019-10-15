Gosnell residents react after $4 sewage rate increase

GOSNELL, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Gosnell faces controversy after a $4 monthly increase was added to Gosnell residents’ sewage bills.
The city council made the decision last Tuesday.
Gosnell’s Mayor Teresa Walker said it’s time for a change, and the 50-year-old sewer system in the city has a history of pipes that collapse and flooding in residents’ yards.
“If we don’t have a good sewer system then our citizens are upset about it, and I just want everyone to be happy," Walker said.
All funds from the rate hike will go towards a bond the city is working to get that will fix the sewer system, which costs millions of dollars.
One resident said as long the change is for something good, then she doesn’t have a problem paying for it.
“I mean, you want everything to be better in your community. (At least) I do,” Anna Halsell said. “I don’t know about some other people, but it’s $4. I think that’s okay.”
An anonymous resident who is against the raise calls it “a waste of money.” He said this issue has been the same for years and nothing is going to change.
Mayor Walker said the city has been applying for grants, but they don’t qualify due to the city’s population size and hopes the 2020 Census will help them out.
