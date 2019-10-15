Greene County boy’s giant pumpkin takes state honors

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - If Linus and Charlie Brown are still looking for the Great Pumpkin, they might want to meet a 10-year-old Greene County boy.
Buster Passmore won the 80th Arkansas State Fair’s Giant Pumpkin Contest with a pumpkin that weighed 491.5 pounds.
According to Priscilla Thomas Scott, events coordinator with the state 4H office, Passmore’s pumpkin is the largest produced in the state’s 4H competition.
It outweighed the second-place finisher by 390 pounds.
That’s a lot of pumpkin pies.
Passmore’s passion for planting and growing things began years ago.
At the age of five, he was already a pint-sized produce pro, delivering goods from his garden to his Paragould neighbors.
Since then, his garden has continued to grow. When he was six he told Region 8 News he wanted to grow a 200-pound watermelon for the fair. It appears he has surpassed that goal.
