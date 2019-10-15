Historic World War II B-17 bomber to give Memphians a chance to fly

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You can get a bird’s eye view of the the Mid-South this weekend aboard a flying fortress--a historic B-17 bomber.
The Liberty Foundation’s “Salute to Veterans” tour brings these historic planes to an airport near you. This weekend, Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, Liberty Foundation pilots are offering rides in the “Ye Old Pub” B-17 out at the Olive Branch Airport.
The B-17 is the most famous bomber used during World War II.
Our cherished Memphis Belle was a B-17. There are fewer than 100 left today, even fewer that can fly.
“Ye Old Pub” was built in 1944. It is freshly painted with the markings of the 379th Bomb Group. The pilots will share its history with you as you take flight. Cost is $475 per person.
“But it’s the best money you can every spend,” said Liberty Foundation pilot John Hess. “You get about 30 minutes of flight, about a 45 minute experience in a B-17, where you can go up and see the sights, sounds an smells of a real B-17. You’re only seated for take offs and landings, otherwise you can go throughout the airplane and see all the crew positions.”
Proceeds from the flights are used to maintain the old planes and preserve America's aviation history. "Ye Old Pub" flies today to honor veterans and educate future generations.
Free tours of the B-17 will be available after all the flights are completed. You’ll also get to meet some veterans.
For more information or to schedule a flight, click here: https://www.libertyfoundation.org/schedule
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.