JETS Red Wolf Express to provide rides to Thursday’s A-State game

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The JETS Red Wolf Express, Jonesboro’s city-provided bus service, will provide rides to Arkansas State University's Thursday game against Louisiana-Lafayette.
Rides start at 4:30 p.m. to the northwest corner of the stadium. Buses leave from the corner of Cate and Church Streets every 20 minutes, with the last route to the stadium running at 6:10 p.m.
Round-trip prices are $2.50 for adults; $1.20 for seniors over 65, disabled, Veteran’s Pass holders and ages 6-18; $1.80 for students with ID; and free for children under 6.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.