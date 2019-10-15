JPD holding E-Cig & Vape “Take back.”

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On a day that’s usually held to dispose of prescription drugs, is now being targeted to also dispose of E-Cigarettes and Vaping devices.
Jonesboro Police posted on their Facebook page, that along with prescription drugs on "National Drug Take-Back," day, they'll also be collecting any E-Cigarettes and Vaping device that someone would like to get rid of.
In JPD's post, it says the "DEA has announced their "National Take Back" day on October 26, 2019. We will be collecting vape pens or other e-cigarette devices at all of the "Drug Take-Back" locations.
JPD will have a drop box located at 1001 S. Caraway Rd. to dispose of vape pens or other e-cigarette devices.
The only catch, the batteries must be removed.
The post states that if you’re unable to remove the battery, you can check with large electronic chains who may offer the proper disposal. They also advise people to reach out to their local Hazardous Materials Management Facility to determine if they accept these devices.
For more information on the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, click here.
