$50k grant will fund police body, cruiser cams

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - When Hardy police hit the streets in the coming weeks, cameras will be rolling.
The police department received a $50,000 community assistance grant from Arkansas Economic Development-Rural Services Division.
The money, according to a Tuesday news release, will be used to purchase new body and in-car cameras for the police department.
The city also plans to use the funds to purchase and install law enforcement-specific computer systems in each police vehicle.
“We are very grateful for this funding as the ability to have cameras rolling for each officer protects both our citizens and officers,” the release stated.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.