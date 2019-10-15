Oct. 15: Cold front bringing showers, much cooler temps

By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 15, 2019 at 5:35 AM CDT - Updated October 15 at 5:35 AM

Weather Headlines

A cold front on its way to Region 8 will result in showers and thunderstorms later today.

Winds will pick up from the southwest as highs warm into the mid-70s.

Our best chance of rain arrives this evening and many will end up with a quarter-inch of rainfall. Higher amounts are possible with isolated storms.

Cold air rushes in behind the front overnight with lows falling into the mid-40s.

News Headlines

Craighead County approves increasing pay for emergency services director

During last night’s meeting, the Craighead County Quorum Court approved a significant increase in pay for one important position.

Reactions are mixed in one Region 8 town after the city council voted to bump up sewer rates.

A former police officer who shot and killed a woman in her own home is now charged with her murder.

