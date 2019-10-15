Parole search lands man with drug charges

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man is in trouble after a parole search of his home and himself turned up drugs.
According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators with the Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit went to a home in the 800-block of Mays Lane on Oct. 11 to conduct a parole search on Bryson Young.
An investigator made contact with Young in front of the house and searched him.
The investigator found a cellophane baggie inside Young’s pocket containing another cellophane baggie with 7.7 grams of marijuana, a baggie containing one gram of cocaine, and a baggie with 16 alprazolam pills.
A search inside the home uncovered a large Ziploc bag with 110 grams of weed in a cellophane bag, 61 grams of methamphetamine, and two digital scales with marijuana and meth residue on them.
A judge found probable cause and charged Young with possession of meth or cocaine/purpose to deliver greater than ten grams but less than 200 grams; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver; and possession of meth or cocaine less than two grams.
His bond was set at $75,000.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.