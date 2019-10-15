Parole search lands man with drug charges

Parole search lands man with drug charges
Bryson Young was arrested on drug charges after a parole search. (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 14, 2019 at 7:42 PM CDT - Updated October 14 at 7:42 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man is in trouble after a parole search of his home and himself turned up drugs.

According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators with the Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit went to a home in the 800-block of Mays Lane on Oct. 11 to conduct a parole search on Bryson Young.

An investigator made contact with Young in front of the house and searched him.

The investigator found a cellophane baggie inside Young’s pocket containing another cellophane baggie with 7.7 grams of marijuana, a baggie containing one gram of cocaine, and a baggie with 16 alprazolam pills.

A search inside the home uncovered a large Ziploc bag with 110 grams of weed in a cellophane bag, 61 grams of methamphetamine, and two digital scales with marijuana and meth residue on them.

A judge found probable cause and charged Young with possession of meth or cocaine/purpose to deliver greater than ten grams but less than 200 grams; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of schedule VI with purpose to deliver; and possession of meth or cocaine less than two grams.

His bond was set at $75,000.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.