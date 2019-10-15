Raiders help community during Homecoming Week

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Nettleton High School students got the chance to give back to their community during their Homecoming Week.
It’s all apart of the Raiders Serve Day.
High school students go out and volunteer during school hours throughout Jonesboro.
Some of the work included labor at the Craighead County Courthouse on Main Street.
They worked on various jobs such as painting sidewalk rails and mulch work in the shrubbery.
Nettleton junior Ryan Bell believes this is important to help and be a part of the community.
“They’re all painting and we’re doing mulch just trying to make this place look better,” says Bell.
The courthouse was only one of several worksites.
Other sites included the NEA Grief Center, Northeast Arkansas Food Bank, as well as several other non-profit organizations throughout the area.
