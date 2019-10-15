Stirn fires 64, Arkansas State men’s golf wins 4th straight Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Led by co-medalists Zan Luka Stirn and Julien Sale, the Arkansas State men’s golf team won the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate for the fourth consecutive year behind a program and tournament record three-round total of 829 on Tuesday at RidgePointe Country Club.
The Red Wolves won their home tournament for the 10th time since its inaugural year in 1997, and in the process claimed their first tournament championship on the young season.
“I’m very pleased with how we played these last two days, especially considering how this course was setup with fast greens and great playing conditions,” said A-State head coach Mike Hagen. “We played really good and it was above and beyond the expectations we had coming into this tournament. We’re going to go as far as our seniors take us most every year and it was great to see Zan Luka and Julien step up this week and share co-medalist honors.”
A-State took the early lead after posting a first-round 280 (-8) and pulled ahead even further with a second-round 275 (-13). The Red Wolves entered the final round with a 12-stroke advantage over Oral Roberts, but posted a final round and season-best 274 (-14) to increase their final margin of victory to 27 strokes over the runner-up Eagles. A-State finished with a combined 829 (-35) for the low three-round in program history and lowest score in tournament history. Austin Peay won the 2008 tournament with a total of 834 in 2008.
The Red Wolves ended the day with four of the top five finishers and of the eight total golfers, six finished inside the top-20. Stirn fired a RidgePointe Country Club course record 64 (-8) and career best round backed by five-straight birdies to close the front nine. His 64 ranks as the second-lowest round in program history. Sale, the day one leader, closed with a final round 69 (-3) to earn co-medalist honors with Stirn at a combined 206 (-10) for the tournament, tied for the eighth-lowest three round scores in program history.
Luka Naglic finished with a 2-under 70 for the final round to place third with a combined 209 (-7) while Jack Madden was 1-under Tuesday for a combined 211 (-5) for fourth place. Playing as an individual, Connor Wilson carded a 2-over 74 to finish at even-par 216 for the tournament and tied for ninth overall. Adam Thorp posted a 5-over 77 to finish the tournament at a combined 220 (+4). Also playing as individuals for A-State were Michael Wepperning who tied for 21st at 221 (+5) and Cade Uhlenhake who tied for 32nd at 223 (+7).
A-State continues its fall schedule at the Steelwood Collegiate Invitational Oct. 24-27 in Loxley, Ala. For the latest on A-State men’s golf, follow on Twitter (@AStateMGolf), Facebook (/AStateGolf) and Instagram (astatemensgolf).
Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate | RidgePointe CC | Jonesboro, Ark.
1. Arkansas State | 280-275-274=829 (-35)
T1. Zan Luka Stirn | 72-70-64=206 (-10)
T1. Julien Sale | 72-65-69=206 (-10)
3. Luka Naglic | 68-71-70=209 (-7)
4. Jack Madden | 71-69-71=211 (-5)
T18. Adam Thorp | 69-74-77=220 (+4)
Individuals
T7. Connor Wilson | 73-69-74=216 (E)
T21. Michael Weppernig | 75-73-73=221 (+5)
T32. Cade Uhlenhake | 79-75-69=223 (+7)
