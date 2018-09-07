Storms Will Rumble Through This Evening

We’ve been cloudy today with pockets of light rain across Region 8. Rain chances go up further this evening as our next cold front arrives. Along with rain and lightning, a few storms could get a bit strong. Small hail and wind gusts near 60 mph will be the threats if storms intensify enough. Skies clear and temperatures drop to the mid to upper 40s by morning behind the front. Winds will be breezy too out of the north at 10-15 mph. High will be cooler, only in the mid-60s Wednesday and Thursday. By the weekend, highs are back in the 70s with more storm chances. Not a washout, but storms will be possible mainly on Saturday, late Sunday, and Monday. We’ll have to watch these storms for a severe threat as well.