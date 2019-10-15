18-year-old arrested on rape and child porn charges

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with rape and possession of child porn after an alleged incident in July.
According to the Wynne Police Department, Terry Lee Burgess, 18, was arrested four months after a 16-year-old accused him of forcing himself on her and posting screenshots of it on his Facebook page.
The 16-year-old reported to police on July 1, that Burgess had forced himself upon her.
According to the juvenile, Burgess was told no repeatedly but continued until the juvenile could push him off of her.
The juvenile provided messages between the two as well as screenshots of photographs that Burgess had placed on his personal Facebook account.
On Oct. 13, an Arkansas State Police Trooper arrested Burgess and turned him over to the Wynne Police Department.
Burgess appeared before a Cross County judge who set his bond at $75,000 and is due back in court on Nov. 4.
