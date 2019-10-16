A-State adds emphasis on transfer students with new position, special tailgate

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University has created a new position to attract transfer students.
Since mid-August, Adrian Everett has hit the ground running as the new director of transfer student services.
“This is a new opportunity for us,” Everett said. “It has grown tremendously since our Chancellor, Kelly Damphousse, has been here the last few years. He was a transfer student himself and so he has taken it very personal with making sure we increase the transfer student population here."
To do that, Everett has hired additional staff to work at the two-year community colleges under the Arkansas State University System, as well as other independent community colleges around the area.
Everett said having the individuals representing the A-State brand at the various community colleges play a vital factor in growing the transfer student population.
“Most of the students that go to the community colleges are really hands-on oriented,” Everett said. “So, they really appreciate being able to go and talk to someone face-to-face, ask how to do the application, ask how to apply for financial aid, and just ask those small detailed questions.” A special transfer tailgate is also scheduled to take place from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the A-State game on Thursday, October 17.
The tailgate will be set up next to the blue and green entrance of First National Bank Arena.
It will include food and free game tickets for prospective transfer students.
