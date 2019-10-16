ADH: Flu activity remains ‘sporadic’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the second week in a row, flu activity in the state of Arkansas remains “sporadic.”
The Department of Health said in a Wednesday news release that since Sept. 29 more than 180 positive influenza tests have been reported to its online database.
Eighty positive tests were reported during the week ending Oct. 12.
No flu-related deaths have been reported so far this season. According to the ADH, 120 people died during the last flu season.
