Arkansas State Coordinator Corner: Facing the Cajuns

By Chris Hudgison | October 16, 2019 at 6:58 PM CDT - Updated October 16 at 6:58 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 24 hours away from Red Wolves and Ragin Cajuns.

Thursday’s Sun Belt West showdown is a clash of styles. Arkansas State is 14th in FBS in passing offense while Louisiana is 6th in FBS in rushing offense. A-State is 129th in FBS in total defense while UL ranks 43rd.

The coordinators break down the clash with the Cajuns.

Arkansas State faces Louisiana Thursday at 6:30pm at Centennial Bank Stadium. You can watch the game on ESPNU.

