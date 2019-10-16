Arkansas State Coordinator Corner: Facing the Cajuns

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re 24 hours away from Red Wolves and Ragin Cajuns.
Thursday’s Sun Belt West showdown is a clash of styles. Arkansas State is 14th in FBS in passing offense while Louisiana is 6th in FBS in rushing offense. A-State is 129th in FBS in total defense while UL ranks 43rd.
The coordinators break down the clash with the Cajuns.
Arkansas State faces Louisiana Thursday at 6:30pm at Centennial Bank Stadium. You can watch the game on ESPNU.
More Arkansas State/Louisiana pregame coverage
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.