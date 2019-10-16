Arkansas State men’s basketball holds 3rd annual Boots & Ballers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There were plenty of boots on display and a lot of fun at First National Bank Arena.
Arkansas State men’s basketball hosted the 3rd annual Boots & Ballers Tuesday evening. Red Wolves fans got the chance to watch practice, meet the team and much more. There were silent and live auction items, food and drink to name a few. It’s the biggest fundraiser for Red Wolves hoops.
Mike Balado’s crew will hold a scrimmage next week. The Scarlet and Black Game is set for Monday night at 7:00pm at The Bank, admission is free.
