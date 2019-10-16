Concerns prompt changes along Trumann highway

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Trumann, Entergy Arkansas and ArDOT are beginning to take action regarding concerns about a dangerous area in town for pedestrians.
The concerns stemmed around Ozark Avenue and East Speedway.
In April, 2 people were killed after a car hit them. Then, six months later, another pedestrian was hit.
The crashes caused numerous people to voice their concerns.
On Tuesday, Oct. 15, city leaders met to discuss those concerns and look for issues.
According to Ward 3 City Council Member Matthew Miller, Trumann Public Works Director Scotty Jones informed the group that Entergy will work to improve the lighting along East Speedway.
Miller noted that Entergy planned to replace the current 100-watt bulbs with 200-watt bulbs and add two additional lights.
Entergy told city leaders that if those changes don’t work, they’ll consider swapping to LED bulbs, along with other possible changes.
Miller also noted that ArDOT will conduct a traffic study on the area. That study would take about two weeks.
