Craighead County names new OEM director

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A new Office of Emergency Management director has been named for Craighead County.
County Judge Marvin Day’s office announced Tuesday that Anthony Coy was hired for the position.
Coy comes to Craighead County from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management as the Northeast Arkansas Coordinator since 2006, the judge’s office said.
He was the liaison between ADEM and local government offices for 17 counties.
He is a certified emergency manager in Arkansas and is trained to use the National Incident Management System or NIMS.
Coy will begin as OEM on Oct. 29.
