Deadly crash in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man died in a two vehicle crash in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 15th.
According to Arkansas State Police Dillion Morgan, 28 was heading east bound on County Road 780 in his 1999 Nissan, while Tyresia Callihan, 27 , who was driving her 2008 Chrysler, was heading west bound on County Road 780.
The Chrysler was attempting to turn on County Road 781 when the Nissan struck the Chrysler.
Dillion Morgan was pronounced dead.
While Tyresia Callihan and 2 minors were taken to the hospital with injuries.
Conditions were Cloudy and the road was dry at the time.
