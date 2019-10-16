Desi Sills in the spotlight for Arkansas at SEC Basketball Media Day

BIRMINGHAM (KAIT) - A Jonesboro native was in the midst of a Birmingham basketball bonanza. Desi Sills was in the spotlight Wednesday for SEC Media Day.
The JHS alum looks to build off of a successful freshman campaign. He scored in double figures in 4 of the last 7 games. Sills had 10 points in the Red-White Game. Desi, Isaiah Joe, & head coach Eric Musselman also took the stage on the SEC Network.
Arkansas will host Little Rock Sunday at 3:00pm in a exhibition game at Bud Walton Arena. The matchup will be streamed on SEC Network +. Nolan Richardson Court will be revealed before tipoff.
