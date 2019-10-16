FFN Game of the Week preview: McCrory

By Chris Hudgison | October 16, 2019 at 6:16 PM CDT - Updated October 16 at 6:55 PM

Week 8 of Football Friday Night is headlined by a 2A-3 showdown. 6-1 McCrory hosts 5-1 East Poinsett County in our Game of the Week. The Jaguars and Warriors will face off Friday at 7:00pm at Joe Hart Field.

Matthew Schwartz visited Jaguars practice Monday morning.

It’s one of 15 games in the spotlight on FFN. You can watch it Friday at 10:15pm on KAIT, kait8.com, and the Region 8 News app.

Football Friday Night - October 18th

Game of the Week: East Poinsett County at McCrory

West Memphis at Jonesboro

Blytheville at Valley View

Greene County Tech at Nettleton

Forrest City at Paragould

Wynne at Batesville

Cave City at Westside

Brookland at Gosnell

Newport at Manila

Highland at Trumann

Rivercrest at Pocahontas

Piggott at Hoxie

Harding Academy at Melbourne

Harrisburg at Osceola

Walnut Ridge at Corning

