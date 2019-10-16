Future doctors train in rural areas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - New York Institute of Technology at Arkansas State University is expanding further to make an even bigger impact.
The college recently reached an agreement with Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home.
NYIT currently has 460 students in its program, three of which originate from Mountain Home. The agreement with the hospital has been an ongoing effort for quite some time.
Associate Dean at NYIT Dr. Amanda Deel said it’s important to expose medical students to building real relationships with community leaders and the people there.
“My hope is that our students fall in love with multiple rural communities in the state of Arkansas,” she said. “Five, six years from now when they are all graduating from the residency programs that they look back to those rural communities and see those as places they want to build a practice, grow a family and lead a community.”
Even students early on in the program make a difference, according to Deel. She said NYIT partners with K-12 programs in rural areas to educate students on smoking and nutrition.
