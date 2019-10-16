Jonesboro police, firefighters respond to fire on Highway 1

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and firefighters are at the scene of a fire with heavy smoke showing on Highway 1, officials said Wednesday.
Crews went to the scene, just south of Southside Softball Complex on South Stadium Boulevard, around 5:50 p.m. Oct. 16.
According to the Jonesboro Fire Department, there was heavy fire and smoke at the scene but no other details were available. The Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant said police were also in the scene due to fire hoses being stretched across the road to help put out the fire.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
