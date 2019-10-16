Jonesboro police, firefighters respond to fire on Highway 1

A picture from the scene shows a large plume of smoke coming out of a business. (Source: Jose Villela)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | October 16, 2019 at 6:21 PM CDT - Updated October 16 at 7:07 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and firefighters are at the scene of a fire with heavy smoke showing on Highway 1, officials said Wednesday.

Crews went to the scene, just south of Southside Softball Complex on South Stadium Boulevard, around 5:50 p.m. Oct. 16.

Both Jonesboro police and firefighters are at the scene of a fire on Highway 1 just south of Southside Softball Complex, officials said. (Source: Google Maps)

According to the Jonesboro Fire Department, there was heavy fire and smoke at the scene but no other details were available. The Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant said police were also in the scene due to fire hoses being stretched across the road to help put out the fire.

