Man arrested after attacking girlfriend’s daughters

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man was charged with domestic battery and assault after police responded to a home over a stabbing.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonathan Currie, 30, and his girlfriend were fighting on Monday.
One of the woman's daughters eventually stepped in to protect her mother.
Currie then hit the daughter on the mouth, causing her lip to bleed.
That's when another daughter picked up a glass object and threw it at Currie.
The Jonesboro man was not hurt.
He went after one of the daughters, grabbed her by the throat and held her against the wall.
That's when the mother grabbed a knife and went towards Jonathan Currie in what the affidavit called self-defense to protect her daughters.
Currie appeared in court Tuesday for 2nd-degree domestic battery and 2nd-degree assault.
Judge David Boling set a $25,000 bond for Currie and issued 4 no-contact orders.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.